Beshear, to be out of quarantine today, reports high COVID-19 numbers: 1,458 new cases, 16 deaths















Gov. Andy Beshear on Friday said Kentuckians must wear masks to prevent further spread of the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) as cases rise across Kentucky and the rest of the United States.

Of 1,457 state cases, Kenton County reported 22, Boone County 21 and Campbell County 15.

“This week has been a tough week, with three out of the five highest days for new COVID-19 cases,” said Beshear. “This virus is everywhere. It is in your community. We need every community doing what it takes to defeat it.”

The Governor will finish his two-week quarantine today. The First Family has tested negative for the virus four times.

“Wear a mask. It saves lives. I’ve now tested negative four straight times after sitting in the passenger seat next to someone driving who was infectious with COVID,” said Beshear. “I was wearing a mask. He was wearing a mask. That shows you that it works.”

Case Information

Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

• New cases today: 1,457

• New deaths today: 16

• Positivity rate: 5.34 percent

• Total deaths: 1,396

• Currently hospitalized: 819

• Currently in ICU: 205

• Currently on ventilator: 97

Top counties with the most positive cases today are: Jefferson, Fayette, Warren, Hardin and Barren.

Those reported lost to the virus today include a 69-year-old woman from Boyd County; two women, ages 77 and 84, from Daviess County; a 71-year-old woman from Fayette County; three women, ages 84, 101 and 102, and three men, ages 73, 76 and 84, from Jefferson County; a 64-year-old man from Knott County; an 87-year-old woman from Lee County; an 84-year-old woman from Leslie County; a 75-year-old woman from Logan County; an 86-year-old woman from Marshall County; and an 80-year-old man from Todd County.