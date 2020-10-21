Beshear sounds alarm, preparing for COVID-19 surge; Boone among counties with most cases















Gov. Andy Beshear delivered harsh news as the state begins to prepare for a fall and winter surge in COVID-19 cases. Not only were there 1,312 cases reported Tuesday, but Boone County was among the counties with the most cases.

Tuesday marked the fourth-highest number of daily COVID-19 cases reported in the Commonwealth, including the day a backlog in cases was reported. This is also the first time since August that the state’s positivity rate has been higher than 5 percent.

Boone County reported 36 cases, Kenton County 29 and Campbell County 10.

“Today’s report is grim. It is grim because it shows that we are not just continuing in our third escalation, but this one is probably now the second most worrisome escalation we have seen surpassed only by that original March increase,” said Beshear.

The Governor announced that due to this escalation, the Commonwealth has renewed state surge preparations, including reviewing plans about the capacity in hospitals, examining possible hotel options, if needed, as well as the use of state parks. The state is also ensuring operational plans are in place to stand up a field hospital, if necessary.

“Our cases continue to go up, our hospitalization continues to go up and we continue to see more people in the ICU. And if we can’t get everybody’s buy-in and we can’t get more people doing the right thing each and every day, my concern is that we are going to experience a real surge that we must avoid,” said Beshear. “But if we’re going to face it, I want you to know that we are spending our time getting prepared.”

Case Information

Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

• New cases today: 1,312

• New deaths today: 16

• Positivity rate: 5.08 percent

• Total deaths: 1,342

• Currently hospitalized: 776

• Currently in ICU: 202

• Currently on ventilator: 96

Top counties with the most positive cases were: Jefferson, Fayette, Laurel, Boone, Nelson, Christian and Pike.

Those lost to the virus today include a 56-year-old woman from Bell County; a 73-year-old man from Boyd County; an 86-year-old woman from Daviess County; two women, ages 96 and 97, from Fayette County; an 82-year-old woman from Hopkins County; four women, ages 67, 74, 76 and 80, from Jefferson County; a 92-year-old woman and three men, ages 64, 94 and 96, from Jessamine County; an 89-year-old man from Marshall County; and a 78-year-old man from Muhlenberg County.

See reports here.

The First Family all tested negative for COVID-19 again Tuesday.

Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman today reminded Kentuckians to vote in the General Election Tuesday, Nov. 3. Early voting is currently underway in every county.

She asked people to follow the 10 steps to defeat COVID-19, including staying home when you are sick and prioritizing your mental health. She also celebrated Kentuckians who use #MaskUpKY and #MaskUpKentucky hashtags on social media.

In discussing the need to prioritize mental health during the pandemic, Coleman focused on preventing youth suicide. She said suicide is the second leading cause of death for people ages 10-24 in the United States claiming 100 young people each week.

“I’m challenging you to participate in the I Won’t Be Silent Challenge. This is the Jason Foundation’s challenge to raise the national conversation about the silent epidemic of youth suicide,” Coleman said. “Suicide is 100% preventable, and it’s all of our responsibility to put an end to it.”

Visit iwontbesilent.com to learn about the warning signs of suicide and how to help someone in need. For those contemplating suicide, please reach out to the Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255.