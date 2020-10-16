Beshear reports ‘not good news’ on COVID-19: 1,260 cases, 20 deaths; ‘We can’t just pretend it isn’t there’















Gov. Andy Beshear reported ‘not good news’ on COVID-19 — 1,260 new cases and 20 deaths, bringing the state’s totals to 84,195 cases, and 1,296 deaths. There were 168 newly reported cases from children up to age 18, of which 29 were 5 and under. The youngest was only 5 months old.

Kenton County reported 23 cases, Campbell County 19 and Boone County 17.

“We just can’t ignore it. We can’t pretend like it’s not here,” said Beshear. “We can’t allow the fact that we are inconvenienced make us pretend that the virus isn’t with us and isn’t deadly.”

The deaths reported Thursday include an 86-year-old man from Bracken County; a 71-year-old woman from Christian County; four women, ages 82, 88, 92 and 100, from Daviess County; two women, ages 74 and 96, from Greenup County; two women, ages 92 and 97, and a 74-year-old man from Henderson County; two women, ages 49 and 84, and a 64-year-old man from Jefferson County; an 88-year-old woman from Knott County; an 80-year-old man from Pulaski County; a 72-year-old woman from Scott County; an 81-year-old man from Webster County; and an 85-year-old woman and a 73-year-old man from Whitley County.

“Today is a really hard day. The individuals lost today and their families need our help, need our green lights, and need our bells at 10 a.m. every morning,” Beshear said. “I can’t tell you how painful it is to read 20 entries. We are going to have a lot more days like this if we don’t do better about wearing masks, about social distancing and about following the rules.”

As of Thursday, there have been at least 1,751,264 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. The positivity rate was 4.94 percent, and at least 16,928 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

“Today’s COVID report is not good news,” said Beshear. “We keep reiterating that we have to do better and we have to wear masks and we keep seeing high numbers that highlight how important that is.”

‘The Fast 4 at 4’

Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman highlighted important news for Kentuckians.

Kentucky Fresh Harvest

Kentucky Fresh Harvest opened its Stanford greenhouse that will produce snacking tomatoes. The $20 million investment will create 75 full-time jobs for Lincoln County and is another step toward establishing Kentucky as a national AgriTech leader.

“As a rural Kentuckian, it gives me pride that these jobs of the future are being created in my backyard,” said Coleman. “As we build a better Kentucky, access to a good-paying job is a top priority and our administration is working hard to keep this promise.”

Protect Your Hearing Month

Coleman highlighted that October is National Protect Your Hearing Month. Learn more about protecting your hearing here or by calling 502-573-2604.

“It is estimated that 1 in 5 Americans – 700,000 Kentuckians – have hearing loss. Sadly, many of these cases are preventable,” she said. “I cannot bring up this subject without talking about Virginia. Team Kentucky is with you.”

MaskUpKY

Coleman reminded Kentuckians that wearing a mask is the most important thing they can do to protect themselves, their families and their community.

“We appreciate the fact that so many are willing to keep everyone safe by wearing masks,” Coleman said.