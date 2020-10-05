Behringer-Crawford Museum focuses on book celebrating women in arts during NKY History Hour















A new book celebrating the leadership of women who have shaped the arts in Greater Cincinnati will be the focus of Behringer-Crawford Museum’s next NKY History Hour on Wednesday (Oct. 7).

Kathy Merchant, former CEO of the Greater Cincinnati Foundation and editor of Imagineers • Impresarios • Inventors: Cincinnati’s Arts and the Power of Her, will discuss the book, which features 122 essays by 34 local writers profiling women who founded museums, schools, dance, musical and other arts organizations in the region.

The book is produced by ArtsWave as part of its 18-month Power of Her initiative marking the centennial of women’s suffrage.

The NKY History Hour online discussion takes place from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. this Wednesday (Oct. 7). To register and participate, go to: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcsdeGtpjMiEtFOHWP1OI4tooShmMxzS0oY.

Information on how to connect to the session will be sent after registration.

Hosted by Shane Noem and Tara Johnson-Noem, Vice President of the BCM Board of Trustees. NKY History Hour is a weekly offering of Behringer-Crawford Museum focused on Northern Kentucky history, featuring local authors, historians and archaeologists.

NKY History Hour presentations are currently free to the public during this introductory period but may become a BCM members-only benefit in the future. To support NKY History Hour and access many other entertaining and thought-provoking programs for free, join BCM today at http://bcmuseum.org/support-us/join/become-a-member.

From Behringer-Crawford Museum