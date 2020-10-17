BCM’s 28th annual freshArt auction, virtual for first time, sells 50 original works by local artists















The venue may have been virtual, but the love of art was live at Behringer-Crawford’s 28th annual freshART auction.

More than 50 original works by local artists were auctioned during the two-hour online event earlier this month.

Half of the items, which included paintings, drawings, ceramics, glass, jewelry and wood works, were created “fresh” in Devou Park, a tradition that gave the event its name.

freshART benefits our region’s youth through the museum’s educational programs. Since it began in 1992, more than a half million dollars has been raised, bringing educational and cultural activities to nearly 300,000 Northern Kentucky children.

The virtual auction, a first for BCM, was conducted by staff and volunteers.

Auctioneer H. David Wallace, CEO and chairman of the board of Heritage Bank, along with Rob Currens of Madison Park Productions, moderated the event, which also featured guest appearances by BCM Executive Director Laurie Risch and others. A video interview with the freshART artist at work introduced each piece as it was auctioned.

Three of the freshART pieces were selected as winners of this year’s Patricia & William Applegarth Artists Excellence Awards. First place went to Ursula Brenner for her acrylic/mixed media, “Color Harmonies.” Billy Tackett’s acrylic painting, “Bee!,” took second. Third-place winner was an oil painting by Stephen Jenkins titled “Pam Spoor.” Iris Sullivan, a Holy Cross High School junior from Latonia, won the Connie O’Donnell Student Art Invitational for the second year in a row with her charcoal drawing, Ashlyn on the Del Trocadero.

