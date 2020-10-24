After weather delay, CovCath scores steady stream of touchdowns against Conner to clinch district title















By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

After sitting through a two-hour weather delay, Covington Catholic’s football team came up empty on its first two offensive possessions Friday and then scored a steady stream of touchdowns to defeat Conner, 40-0, in a game that decided the local Class 5A district title.

The Colonels (6-0) scored touchdowns on six consecutive possessions in the home game to post their 21st consecutive win during the last two seasons and push their record to 36-0 in regular-season games since 2016.

During the last four weeks, CovCath outscored its district opponents 168-7 with the offense surpassing 300 total yards in each game.

On Friday, the Colonels had 184 yards passing and 164 rushing for a 348 total while the defense limited Conner to just 92 yards (77 rushing, 15 passing).

Conner (3-2) played the game without starting junior quarterback Alex Castrucci. He was replaced by junior Jackson Bucks, who lost a fumble and had a pass intercepted. Both of those turnovers led to CovCath touchdowns.

CovCath senior quarterback Caleb Jacob completed 12 of 19 passes for 184 yards, but all six of the team’s touchdowns came on the ground. Junior running back Brayden Collins scored three times, followed by senior Sam France with two and Jacob with one.

Collins was the team’s leading rusher with 67 yards on 13 carries. He saw more action in the backfield because the Colonels had to play without senior Owen Nally, who rushed for a team-high 260 yards in the first five games.

The game’s leading rusher was Conner senior Colton Roy, who picked up 74 yards on 15 carries to account for most of the Cougars’ offensive total.

CovCath scored the game’s first touchdown on a 10-play, 63-yard drive that ended with Collins taking the ball seven yards into the end zone.

The Colonels started their next two possessions in Conner territory due to a botched punt snap and a pass interception. They scored both times to open up a 20-0 halftime lead and held a 180-26 advantage in total yards at the break.

After an eight-minute touchdown drive in the third quarter, CovCath scored twice in the first six minutes of the fourth quarter and the remainder of the game was played with a running clock.

The Colonels will finish out their regular-season schedule with games at Simon Kenton and Lexington Catholic in the next two weeks. CovCath coach Eddie Eviston needs one more win to reach 100 in his career.

CONNER 0 0 0 0 — 0

COVCATH 0 20 6 14 — 40

COV — Collins 7 run (Reardon pass from Gronotte)

COV – France 2 run (run failed)

COV — Collins 3 run (kick blocked)

COV — Jacob 1 run (pass failed)

COV — France 2 yd run (Gronotte kick)

COV — Collins 7 run (Gronotte kick)

RECORDS – CovCath 6-0, Conner 3-2.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

Thursday

Newport Central Catholic 42, Bellevue 7

Friday

Covington Catholic 40, Conner 0

Cooper 48, Highlands 21

Holmes 50, Scott 25

Ludlow 22, Dayton 12

West Carter 26, Boone County 13

North Laurel 28, Walton-Verona 13

Saturday (games postponed from Friday)

Beechwood at Newport, 10 a.m.

Lloyd at Holy Cross, 10 a.m.

Ryle at Simon Kenton, 10 a.m.

Campbell County at Dixie Heights, noon

Brossart at Lexington Sayre, 7 p.m.