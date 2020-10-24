DHL Express at CVG raises hourly wage to $15, wants to hire 600+ workers as holiday shipping season starts















With holiday shipping season right around the corner, DHL Express, the world’s leading provider of international express shipping services, is increasing hourly wages and planning to hire 600+ new hourly workers and professional full-time, permanent positions at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (DHL Express Americas Hub).

As of Oct. 1, all hourly hub operations employees started at $15/hour and third shift employees earn $18/hour.

DHL’s current 3,500+ hourly hub workers will also receive an additional $1/hour to bring them in line with the starting wage bump.

Shipping volumes have significantly increased in recent months due to a spike in online shopping as people stayed quarantined due to COVID-19.

DHL at CVG Airport has already experienced a 30 percent volume increase in shipments year-over-year from 2019 to 2020.

The new jobs at the CVG DHL hub offer health benefits and tuition reimbursement, as well as allow for a variety of flexible work schedules.

The positions will require the ability to sort, load, and unload materials. Applicants must be able to lift 50 pounds on a consistent basis and 70 pounds at times. Those hired will also benefit from the company’s award-winning employee training and career advancement programs.

Anyone interested can learn more and apply here.

