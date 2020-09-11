A nonprofit publication of the Kentucky Center for Public Service Journalism

We remember: Even here, 650 miles away, terrorist attacks on World Trade Center left lasting scars

Sep 11th, 2020 · 0 Comment

With their suddenness, violence, and scope, the horrific events that transpired 19 years ago today stunned and traumatized America.

The late morning edition of The (now defunct) Kentucky Post based in downtown Covington was in the finishing stages of going to press Sept. 11, 2001, when American Airlines Flight 11 crashed into floors 93-99 of the North Tower.
Editors watching the events on television had time to insert two photos and a “Planes ram Trade Center” headline above the masthead of the Kentucky front page (top left) teasing to a large photo, story, and “Planes ram towers/ terrorism suspected” headline hurriedly established on the front page of The Cincinnati Post, the sister paper around which The Kentucky Post wrapped every day (bottom left).
A couple of hours later, the front page of the day’s third and final edition of The Cincinnati Post (at right) was dominated by coverage of the national tragedy.

Even here in Covington, 650 miles from the collapse of the Twin Towers after a coordinated terrorist attack, residents found personal connection to the tragedy beyond just the newly discovered sense of national vulnerability:

Some of us knew a victim of the 9-11 attacks. … Some of us had friends or family working in the towers or the Pentagon who barely escaped. … Many of us suddenly worried about family members who were First Responders or in the military, or who worked at a site deemed critical to the nation’s security or economy.

And – not knowing the extent of the terrorists’ plans and capabilities – Covington police officers and others were sent to guard the Brent Spence Bridge and other infrastructure in the City deemed critical to the nation.

Who and where’s next? Amid our grief and fury, we were left to ponder those questions for a long time.

Today … almost two decades later … the fear, anger, and anxiety – and the newfound sense of national unity – have been dulled by time. But those emotions lurk below the national consciousness.

At the City of Covington, we seize today to renew our appreciation for the First Responders in the City and across the world who continue to take risks for us.

We also urge our leaders to demonstrate wisdom, prudence, and foresight in addressing international challenges.

And we encourage all of us to exhibit peace, respect, and compassion in our treatment of each other.

The City of Covington


