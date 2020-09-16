Union City Commission makes grants to eight businesses to cover expenses incurred due to COVID















At a special meeting of the Union City Commission, the City announced eight grant recipients for the Union Small Business Grant Program.

This program, created in August, is aimed at helping local businesses remain viable and strong during these uncertain times.

Eight eligible businesses in the City of Union, ranging from restaurants, to retail to medical offices, received $35,743.46 in grants to cover expenses incurred during the COVID-19 Pandemic and subsequent business shutdowns. Those businesses receiving grants include: Learning Curve; Complete Dental Care; Littlest Angels Day Care; Big League Haircuts; The Orange Umbrella; The Farmstand Market and Cafe; Envy Nails and Spa; and Second Look Saddlery.

“The City is proud to help support and sustain our small businesses during these times,” Mayor Larry Solomon announced. “By helping alleviate some of the unexpected expenses such as cleaning materials and personal protective equipment, or helping offset expenses like rent and utilities, which were still due despite forced shutdowns of non-essential businesses, we give these businesses an easier path forward to survival in our city.”

This grant program is a reimbursement program only. Only expenses such as rent/mortgage payments or expenses related to keeping their employees and the public safe from infection with COVID-19 are eligible. To qualify, businesses must be located in the city limits of the City of Union, and meet other eligibility requirements. Complete details are available at the city website

The Small Business Grant program was made possible through federal funding allocated through the CARES Act by the United States Congress. The State of Kentucky awarded $300 million dollars of their CARES funding to cities and counties to aid in pandemic recovery. While many cities are utilizing the funding for their own expenses, the City of Union commission has chosen to give this award to businesses who’ve been hit hardest by these forced closures. The Kentucky Department of Local Government oversees the distribution and application of these funds for all cities and municipalities in the state.

For information regarding the City of Union Grant Program, contact David Plummer, City Administrator, 859-384-1511 or davidp@cityofunionky.org.