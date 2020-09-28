Transportation Cabinet to inspect Daniel Carter Beard Bridge this week (Sept. 28-Oct. 2)















Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 6 Office says the Interstate 471 Daniel Carter Beard Bridge will have a daytime lane closure for a routine bridge inspection.

The span carries traffic over the Ohio River at the Kentucky and Ohio border.

A bridge inspection will take place the week of Sept. 28–Oct. 2. Motorists should watch for lane closures, crews and equipment during the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Work is weather dependent.

The Daniel Carter Beard Bridge carries 100,312 vehicles a day on average. The bridge was opened in 1976.

