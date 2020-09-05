Three Judge-Executives to present ‘State of Northern Kentucky’ for NKY Chamber Eggs ‘N Issues webinar















One of the most important Eggs ‘N Issues of the year is slated for Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020 from 8-to-9:15 a.m. The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce’s upcoming Eggs ‘N Issues virtual event will explore the current ‘State of Northern Kentucky.’

Gary Moore, Judge-Executive of Boone County, Steve Pendery, Judge-Executive of Campbell County, and Kris Knochelmann, Judge-Executive of Kenton County will serve as panelists for the virtual event.

They will discuss the ways local leaders are dealing with the challenges brought on by the pandemic, and how Northern Kentucky can emerge from the coronavirus crisis stronger.

Registration for Eggs ‘N Issues is free for NKY Chamber members, $15 for future members, and free for NKYP Passport holders.

Eggs ‘N Issues’ title sponsor is DBL Law, the monthly sponsors are Cincinnati Bell, CVG Airport, New Riff Distilling and PNC Bank. Pre-registration is required online.

Registrants will receive additional details on how to join the webinar in the confirmation email.