Thoroughbred Owners and Breeders Association to honor state breeders during National Awards event















The Thoroughbred Owners and Breeders Association has announced that they will honor breeders selected from 22 states and Canada during the TOBA National Awards on Sept. 26.

“The 23 breeders from the U.S. and Canada enjoyed a tremendous year in 2019 from their homebred runners and we are honored to recognize their outstanding achievements and contributions to our sport at the TOBA National Awards,” said Dan Metzger, President of TOBA.

Also honored during the TOBA National Awards program will be the National Owner of the Year, National Broodmare of the Year, Cot Campbell Racing Partnership of the Year, Industry Service Award, Claiming Crown Horse of the Year and the Sport Horse of the Year.

TOBA’s National Awards will be presented virtually from Hill ‘n’ Dale at Xalapa on TOBA’s Facebook page and at TOBA.org/2020Awards.

The National Breeder of the Year and National Small Breeder of the Year will be selected from the state breeders listed below and announced during the awards.

State Breeders of the Year:

Arkansas: Bill McDowell

California: Reddam Racing LLC

Canadian: Ivan Dalos

Florida: Charlotte Weber/ Live Oak Stud

Indiana: Michael E. and Penny S. Lauer

Iowa: Allen Poindexter

Kansas: Jerry Johnson

Kentucky: W.S. Farish

Louisiana: Evelyn Benoit

Maryland: Sagamore Farm

Massachusetts: Joseph DiRico

Minnesota: Robert Lothenbach

New Jersey: John Bowers Jr.

New Mexico: J. Kirk and Judy Robison

New York: Chester and Mary Broman

North Carolina: Dr. E. Clinton Lowry and Carol Lowry

Ohio: Dr. George Sikora DVM

Oregon: Dr. and Mrs. Jack B. Root Jr.

Pennsylvania: Larry Karp/ Barlar LLC

South Carolina: Franklin Smith Sr.

Texas: Roy W. Cobb

Virginia: Ann Mudge Backer

Washington: Jody Peetz

TOBA National Awards sponsors include Hill ‘n’ Dale at Xalapa, LuminUltra, Limestone Bank, Stonestreet Farms, John Deere and NTRA, Big Ass Fans, National HBPA, 1/ST, The Jockey Club Information Systems and Stoll Keenon Ogden.

Thoroughbred Owners and Breeders Association