The Carnegie’s 13th annual Suits That Rock — a month-long virtual event this year — raised $76,000















(Story has been updated to include new amount raised as more donations came in.)

The Carnegie says its month-long Suits That Rock virtual fundraising campaign raised more than $76,000.

The Carnegie replaced its original in-person concerts with an online celebration throughout the month of August. Suits That Rock benefits The Carnegie’s arts education programming, which provides in-school and after-school, and summer camp art programming to local students.

“Planning a monthlong virtual event was a learning experience for everyone involved. As a business professional and musician, you learn the importance of being flexible,” said John Domaschko, a Suits That Rock founder. “Each of the participating Suits would like to thank the event’s sponsors, donors and volunteers for making the event a success. We are looking forward to ‘getting the band back together’ in 2021 to raise even more funds for The Carnegie kids!”

The “Rock On for the Carnegie Kids” online campaign featured intimate interviews with founding Suits Paul Bromwell, Kevin Canafax, John Domaschko, and Greg Shumate. The campaign also included performance recaps throughout the years, interviews with Guest Suits, sponsor highlights, and more. The program concluded with a special “Suits Fireside Chat” featuring the founders of the fundraising concert series.

“Over the last twelve years, the funds raised by the Suits have transformed our arts education program offerings, and that’s something to be celebrated,” said Kim Best, Executive Director of The Carnegie. “Thanks to Suits That Rock, The Carnegie’s arts education programming has grown from offering just 5,000 student experiences each year to more than 83,000 student experiences regionally. The funds raised this year will be instrumental in helping to sustain our programming throughout the pandemic.”

Even though the campaign has technically finished, donations are still being accepted. Please click here to donate. All Suits That Rock virtual programming will remain available on the Suits That Rock official Facebook page and The Carnegie’s YouTube channel.