Tapit filly sells for $1.25 million at first session of Keeneland’s September Yearling sale















Claiborne Farm, agent, paid $1.25 million for a filly by leading sire Tapit out of Grade 1 winner Embellish the Lace to top Sunday’s first session of the Keeneland September Yearling Sale on a day marked by brisk trade and the sale of five horses for $1 million or more.

On Sunday, the first of two sessions of the prestigious Book 1 catalog, Keeneland sold 109 yearlings for a total of $40,680,000, for an average of $373,211 and a median of $330,000.

“We’re so happy to be having a September Yearling Sale,” Keeneland President-Elect and Interim Head of Sales Shannon Arvin said. “It was great to have people on the grounds. It was great to have trade. It was great to see people following (COVID-19) protocols so we can continue to have trade. It was a good day overall.”

Keeneland is conducting the September Sale, which continues through Sept. 25, amid COVID-19 protocols designed to create the safest sales environment possible. The sale is offering online and expanded phone bidding to enable buyers to participate remotely. Keeneland also has increased the number of bidding locations on the sales grounds to enable buyers to maintain proper social distancing. The new location at the Show Barn directly outside the Sales Pavilion proved popular with bidders.

Russell said five horses in the Sunday session sold via online bidding with one yearling purchased by a domestic buyer while the other four horses were sold to international buyers.