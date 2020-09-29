St. Henry, Highlands boys golf teams win regional titles to earn state tournament berths















By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

After the St. Henry boys golf team received the Region 7 championship trophy on Monday, coach Jerod Cahill got to take part in a long-awaited celebration. The last time the Crusaders won a region title was 2000 when he was a junior on the team.

St. Henry ended the 20-year recess between region titles with a team score of 305 in Monday’s round at Summit Hills Country Club. Cooper placed second with a 315 total, one stroke ahead of Covington Catholic and Ryle.

Cooper junior Rylan Wotherspoon was medalist for the second straight year with a 4-under 66. St. Henry’s team leaders were sophomore Kevin Tobergte and senior Ryan Butler, who both shot 74 to finish in a tie for third place.

The other two scoring golfers for the Crusaders were senior Mason Butler (77) and junior Matt Schaefer (80). The team’s fifth entry was senior Gabe Ryan (85).

The St. Henry team advances to next week’s state tournament at Bowling Green Country Club. Last Friday, the Crusaders won the All “A” Classic small-school state tournament in Richmond.

Wotherspoon is one of seven individual state tournament qualifiers from Region 7. He remains on top in the all-state point standings that will be used to determine Mr. Kentucky Golf at the end of the season.

The other individual state qualifiers are Conner seniors Sam Tucker and Evan Stewart, CovCath junior Ian Asch, Walton-Verona senior Barry Alexander, Beechwood junior Ben Epplen and Ryle sophomore Tanner Lorms.

Highlands won the Region 8 boys team title for the second time in three years by just one stroke on Monday at Pendleton Hills Country Club.

The Bluebirds earned a trip to next week’s state tournament by finishing with a 323 team total that was one better than Grant County’s 324.

Grant County senior Tyler Mitts topped the leader board with a 75, followed by Highlands seniors Justin Gabbard (78) and Luke Muller (80). The other scoring golfers for the Bluebirds were juniors Joel Craft (81) and Jack Schneider (84).

Gabbard, Muller and Craft will be making a return trip to the state tournament. They were among the top four golfers on the 2018 Highlands team that won the Region 8 championship.

REGION 7 BOYS GOLF TOURNAMENT

Top 5 teams – St. Henry 305, Cooper 315, Ryle 316, Covington Catholic 316, Conner 326.

Top 5 individuals – Rylan Wotherspoon (Cooper) 66, Sam Tucker (Conner) 72, Ian Asch (CovCath) 74, Kevin Tobergte (St. Henry) 74, Ryan Butler (St. Henry) 74.

REGION 8 BOYS GOLF TOURNAMENT

Top 5 teams – Highlands 323, Grant County 324, Bourbon County 361, Owen County 378, Harrison County 387.

Top 5 individuals – Tyler Mitts (Grant) 75, Justin Gabbard (Highlands) 78, Luke Muller (Highlands) 80, Cedric Hoehn (Grant) 81, Joel Craft (Highlands) 81.