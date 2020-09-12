Sophomore quarterback leads Simon Kenton to 27-14 win over Highlands in season opener















By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Simon Kenton sophomore quarterback Chase Crone accounted for 270 of his team’s 385 total yards in a season opening 27-14 win over Highlands on Friday in Ft. Thomas.

Crone, a second-year starter, completed 14 of 30 passes for 246 yards and rushed for 24 yards on 17 carries to lead the Pioneers, who snapped a two-game losing streak against the Bluebirds.

Highlands finished with 375 total yards, but the home team had 113 yards in penalties and turned the ball over on downs four times. One of those turnovers came late in the fourth quarter when the Bluebirds were stopped at the 5-yard line.

In the first half, senior Nick Seger kicked a pair of field goals and sophomore running back Jayden Lawson scored on a 59-yard run to give Simon Kenton a 13-7 lead at the break.

The Pioneers extended the margin to 20-7 midway through the third quarter when senior Trey Little caught a pass from Crone and broke free to score on an 87-yard play.

Highlands responded with a 64-yard touchdown drive led by back-up quarterback Charlie Noon. The sophomore made several big plays during that series and ended it with a 3-yard burst into the end zone.

But Simon Kenton scored on its next possession to regain the momentum. Lawson crossed the goal line on an 8-yard run for his second touchdown and ended up with 103 rushing yards in this varsity debut.

The game’s leading rusher was Noon with 131 yards on 18 carries. He also completed 6 of 11 passes for 62 yards. Highlands starting quarterback Jake Fahlbusch had 94 yards passing and 31 yards rushing.

This is the 10th consecutive year that Simon Kenton has opened the season with a victory. The Pioneers have finished the last nine seasons with eight or more wins.

SIMON KENTON 10 3 14 0 – 27

HIGHLANDS 0 7 7 0 – 14

SK – Seger 36 FG

SK – Lawson 59 run (Seger kick)

H – South 6 pass from Fahlbusch (Burleigh kick)

SK – Seger 30 FG

SK – Little 87 pass from Crone (Seger kick)

H – Noon 3 run (Burleigh kick)

SK – Lawson 8 run (Seger kick)

RECORDS – Simon Kenton 1-0, Highlands 0-1

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

Friday

Beechwood 20, Corbin 14

Campbell County 21, Cooper 8

Carroll County 48, Ludlow 28

Covington Catholic 21, Dixie Heights 14

Dayton 39, Pendleton County 8

Holy Cross 55, Bellevue 6

Louisville Holy Cross 19, Holmes 6

Newport 26, Brossart 14

Ryle 39, Boone County 8

Simon Kenton 27, Highlands 14

Saturday

Walton-Verona at Newport Central Catholic, 7 p.m.