SD1 sewer separation project in Newport to reduce overflows, promote redevelopment in city















Sanitation District No. 1 will soon begin work on the final phase of a project to separate storm water pipe from sanitary sewer pipe near Newport on the Levee.

During this final phase of a project that started in 2018 with the installation of a separate storm water pipe through the earthen levee to the Ohio River, additional storm sewer will be installed along Dave Cowens Drive and Washington Street. This will complete the separation of storm and sanitary sewer pipe along Washington Avenue south to East 9th Street and Saratoga Street south to just past East 7th Street.

Once this final phase is completed, the sewer separation will eliminate 15 million gallons of typical-year combined sewer overflow (CSO) in the area, moving SD1 closer to its Clean H2O40 goal of recapturing 85 percent of typical-year Northern Kentucky CSO volume by the year 2040.

The project, at a total cost of $957,054, will also increase capacity in this area of Newport, improving drainage conditions and reducing the potential for flooding and building backups. The project will also promote redevelopment in the urban corridor by softening storm water management requirements due to the creation of a separate system.

“This separation project is another example of SD1’s commitment to maximizing the impact of our work in Northern Kentucky,” said SD1 Executive Director Adam Chaney. “While accomplishing our Clean H2O40 goals is important, we also regularly look for opportunities to reduce flooding and backups and promote growth and development. This project checks all of those boxes.”

The project is expected to be completed by April 2021.

From Sanitation District No. 1