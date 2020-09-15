SD1 earns seventh consecutive international award for Excellence in Financial Reporting from GFOA















For the seventh consecutive year, the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) of the United States and Canada has awarded its Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting to Sanitation District No. 1.

“The GFOA award recognizes SD1’s continued commitment to providing safe and reliable wastewater and storm water services in a financially responsible and transparent way,” said SD1 Executive Director Adam Chaney. “We are proud to receive this remarkable achievement seven consecutive years.”

The award is the GFOA’s highest recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting. It recognizes SD1’s 2019 comprehensive annual financial report, which details the utility’s finances following guidelines from the Government Accounting Standards Board and Generally Accepted Accounting Principles.

It includes an independent auditor’s review of SD1’s financial statements, which were deemed to be clean and fairly presented.

SD1’s CAFR was judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the CAFR.

SD1’s Fiscal Year 2019 CAFR is available for the public to view at www.sd1.org.

From Sanitation District No. 1