Rob Sanders reports the charity golf outing for the NKY Children’s Advocacy Center was big success















Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders said the charity golf outing hosted to benefit the NKY Children’s Advocacy Center (NKY CAC) raised more than $20,000.

After greens fees and other expenses, a profit of $19,197.70 was donated to the NKY CAC.

Sanders said he was especially pleased with the fund total considering the restrictions imposed by COVID-19 precautions limited the event to half the number of foursomes the outing would have in any other year.

“Fortunately, unlike traditional fundraising dinners, golf can accommodate social distancing and other precautions,” said Sanders. The outing was held this summer at The Golf Courses of Kenton County.

Sanders said the largest donation came from the U.S. Justice Action Network which contributed $10,000 directly to the NKY CAC. “The Justice Action Network is a truly unique organization in their support for improving all facets of the criminal justice system,” said Sanders, “and their support for the NKY CAC will help hundreds of abused children across Northern Kentucky.”

NKY CAC Executive Director Vickie Henderson said “2020 has presented financial challenges for nonprofits across the nation since in-person fundraising events were essentially eliminated help slow the spread of coronavirus so these funds will help fill a vital hole in our budget.”

The NKYCAC offers services that respond to the concerns of child abuse in a child-focused environment, offering prevention, evaluation and treatment to children and families. There are three million reports of suspected child abuse or neglect in the United States every year. One in four girls and one in six boys will be sexually abused before age 18. In Northern Kentucky, this means 25,000 children could be affected by this horrific crime and need support from NKY CAC, the only center of its kind in the region.

Sanders said “I’m especially thankful for all of our sponsors and participants, as well as many of my staff members who volunteered to work the event on their off time.”

For more information on how to support the NKY CAC, please go to the website.