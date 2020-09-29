River Metals Recycling purchases certain Columbus Recycling assets, expanding regional platforms















River Metals Recycling in Newport, a wholly-owned subsidiary of The David J. Joseph Company, has finalized the acquisition of the metal recycling assets of Columbus Recycling in Ashland, Kentucky, Charleston, West Virginia, and Coeburn, Virginia.

Columbus Recycling retains ownership and will continue to operate its nine other facilities in Mississippi, Tennessee, and Kentucky.

River Metals Recycling operates 14 locations in Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, Indiana, Illinois, and Alabama, including automobile shredders in Newport and Louisville.

The addition of these new locations, including a shredding operation in Ashland, is consistent with River Metals Recycling’s growth strategy and demonstrates David J. Joseph Company’s commitment to expanding its regional recycling platforms.

RMR is also committed to continuing to provide a high level of service to both existing and new scrap suppliers and consumers.

Founded in 1885, DJJ is a Cincinnati-based subsidiary of Nucor Corporation. DJJ is one of the largest scrap brokers/processors in the United States providing scrap brokerage, recycling, and transportation services. Nucor and affiliates are manufacturers of steel products, with operating facilities primarily in the U.S. and Canada. Nucor is the leading purchaser of ferrous scrap and the largest recycler in North America. Across the USA, DJJ operates over 60 scrap recycling facilities and twelve U-Pull-&-Pay self-service used auto parts stores.

Founded in 1956 and headquartered in Columbus, Mississippi, Columbus Recycling is a leading provider of ferrous and non-ferrous metal recycling services. The Company provides its services to a wide variety of OEM and other customers in the Southeastern United States. Columbus Recycling’s history of honesty, integrity, and a deep focus on customer service has enabled the business to benefit from strong customer retention and continue its expansion.

From River Metals Recycling