Old State Capitol and Kentucky Military History Museum now open to visitors; masks required















The Kentucky Historical Society (KHS) has announced the reopening of the Old State Capitol and the Kentucky Military History Museum to visitors.

KHS members receive free admission to all three sites on the Kentucky Historical Society campus. Non-members can purchase tickets in-person at the Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History or online.

Reopening of the facilities are in accordance with Healthy at Work guidelines and the American Alliance of Museums recommendations for reopening museums. Guidelines include masks requirements, social distancing, increased sanitation and hygiene, and limited crowd capacity.

What can you expect from your visit?

The library and exhibits at the Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History are open. This includes the permanent gallery A Kentucky Journey, the Hall of Governors exhibit, and the current Keeneland Gallery exhibition, Poetry in Color: Paul Sawyier’s Two Villages.

While the days of immersive interactives are on hold, KHS maintains a commitment to engaging learning experiences. Visitors can expect clear and comfortable guidance throughout their experience, with plenty of assistance from the knowledgeable and friendly staff.

What about group tours and rentals?

KHS is not currently scheduling group tours or facility rentals. Please check the website and social media for updates.

What programs are available virtually?

Visit the Virtual Visitor page on the KHS website for archived virtual tours, videos, educational resources, and other online offerings including day trips and marker tours.

For more information, visit history.ky.gov. To learn more about how to support Kentucky history, click here.

From Kentucky Historical Society