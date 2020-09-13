NKY Chamber Women’s Initiative: Regional Summer returns as two-day virtual event on Oct. 13-14















One of the NKY Chamber Women’s Initiative’s most anticipated professional development events – the Women’s Initiative Regional Summit, sponsored by PNC – is returning this October and will expand to a two-day virtual event for the first time in its five-year history.

Taking place Oct. 13-14, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., the fifth annual Women’s Initiative Regional Summit will feature a variety of speakers and timely topics designed to support professional women in all stages of their careers, including young professionals, mid-career and senior-level professionals, and entrepreneurs.

Each day will kick off with a morning welcome and general session, after which attendees will have the opportunity to attend two rounds of breakout presentations from a selection of six presenters, and a networking session. Each day will wrap with closing comments and a debriefing providing attendees the opportunity to discuss and share insights and learnings gained during the day.

On Oct. 13, the morning welcome and general session will feature Catrena Bowman-Thomas, Executive Director at the Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission and Priya Klocek, President/CEO at Consultant On The Go, LLC who will present All Talk Little Change: Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in Action. This informative session will create a constructive dialogue around workplace diversity, equity and inclusion. This will be followed up on Oct. 14 by Angel Beets of Gilman Partners whose topic, Elevate Your Leadership Influence, will dive into how to communicate vision, add value to your organization, articulate your goals purposefully and more.

The complete schedule for this year’s 5th Annual Women’s Initiative Regional Summit, sponsored by PNC, is as follows (events are subject to change):

Tuesday, Oct. 13 Morning General Session:

· All Talk Little Change: Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in Action

Catrena Bowman-Thomas, Executive Director – Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission, and Priya Klocek, President/CEO – Consultant On The Go, LLC



Wednesday, Oct. 14 Morning General Session:

· Elevate Your Leadership Influence

Angel Beets, Partner – Gilman Partners



Breakout Presenters (Attendees can attend up to four sessions, but will have access to all presentations after the event):

· Nurturing and Utilizing Entrepreneurial Skills in Any Work Setting

Nancy Aichholz, President/CEO – Aviatra Accelerators, Inc.

· Body Talk: Understanding Non-Verbal Communication in Work and Life

Virginia Braden, Licensed Private Investigator & Behavioral Analyst – Braden Investigations & Consulting

· Promoting Professional and Business Growth Through Social Media

Shannon Danesteh, Owner – 5 Star Social Media

· How to Build from Mission

Rachel DesRochers, Chief Gratitude Officer, The Gratitude Collective – Grateful Grahams/Incubator Kitchen Collective

· Maximize Your Effectiveness with Powerful Presentations

Kay Fittes, CEO – High-Heeled Success, LLC

· Mental Wellness in Time of Crisis

Danielle Johnson, Chief Medical Officer – Lindner Center of HOPE | UC Health

· Drive from Stuck to Unstoppable

Melissa Kirkpatrick, Speaker, Author, Coach – Find Your Own DRIVE

· Agility in Times of Change

Vanessa Mosley, Chief Impact Officer – Inspiring Service

· Framing Success: 6 Keys for Professional Fulfillment

Davis Robinson, Owner – Horizon Consulting Service

· Women in the Boardroom, Stepping Up to Lead

Florence Tandy, President/CEO – Leadership Bridges, Carol Butler, President – Goering Center for Family and Private Business and Johnna Reeder Kleymeyer, Executive VP of Performance and Growth – AssureCare LLC

· Accidental Career

Angie Taylor, President – Taylor Career Strategies

· Be Your Own CEO

Sarah Tsai, Owner/CEO – Sarah Tsai Consulting

Pricing for the fifth annual Women’s Initiative Regional Summit, sponsored by PNC is $45 for NKY Chamber members and NKYP Passport holders and $60 for future NKY Chamber members. Registration is required online in advance of the event. Each session will be recorded and available to attendees for a short time after the event. To register or for more information, click here.

Sponsors:

Title Sponsor: PNC Bank

Supporting Sponsor: St. Elizabeth Healthcare

Networking Sponsor: Cove Federal Credit Union

Closing Event Sponsor: Bartlett Wealth Management

Event Sponsors: Business Benefits Insurance Solutions and Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport

Breakout Session Sponsor: HORAN

