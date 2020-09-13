NKY Chamber Women’s Initiative: Regional Summer returns as two-day virtual event on Oct. 13-14

One of the NKY Chamber Women’s Initiative’s most anticipated professional development events – the Women’s Initiative Regional Summit, sponsored by PNC – is returning this October and will expand to a two-day virtual event for the first time in its five-year history.
Taking place Oct. 13-14, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., the fifth annual Women’s Initiative Regional Summit will feature a variety of speakers and timely topics designed to support professional women in all stages of their careers, including young professionals, mid-career and senior-level professionals, and entrepreneurs.
Each day will kick off with a morning welcome and general session, after which attendees will have the opportunity to attend two rounds of breakout presentations from a selection of six presenters, and a networking session. Each day will wrap with closing comments and a debriefing providing attendees the opportunity to discuss and share insights and learnings gained during the day.
On Oct. 13, the morning welcome and general session will feature Catrena Bowman-Thomas, Executive Director at the Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission and Priya Klocek, President/CEO at Consultant On The Go, LLC who will present All Talk Little Change: Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in Action. This informative session will create a constructive dialogue around workplace diversity, equity and inclusion. This will be followed up on Oct. 14 by Angel Beets of Gilman Partners whose topic, Elevate Your Leadership Influence, will dive into how to communicate vision, add value to your organization, articulate your goals purposefully and more.
The complete schedule for this year’s 5th Annual Women’s Initiative Regional Summit, sponsored by PNC, is as follows (events are subject to change):
Tuesday, Oct. 13 Morning General Session:
· All Talk Little Change: Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in Action
Catrena Bowman-Thomas, Executive Director – Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission, and Priya Klocek, President/CEO – Consultant On The Go, LLC
Wednesday, Oct. 14 Morning General Session:
· Elevate Your Leadership Influence
Angel Beets, Partner – Gilman Partners
Breakout Presenters (Attendees can attend up to four sessions, but will have access to all presentations after the event):
· Nurturing and Utilizing Entrepreneurial Skills in Any Work Setting
Nancy Aichholz, President/CEO – Aviatra Accelerators, Inc.
· Body Talk: Understanding Non-Verbal Communication in Work and Life
Virginia Braden, Licensed Private Investigator & Behavioral Analyst – Braden Investigations & Consulting
· Promoting Professional and Business Growth Through Social Media
Shannon Danesteh, Owner – 5 Star Social Media
· How to Build from Mission
Rachel DesRochers, Chief Gratitude Officer, The Gratitude Collective – Grateful Grahams/Incubator Kitchen Collective
· Maximize Your Effectiveness with Powerful Presentations
Kay Fittes, CEO – High-Heeled Success, LLC
· Mental Wellness in Time of Crisis
Danielle Johnson, Chief Medical Officer – Lindner Center of HOPE | UC Health
· Drive from Stuck to Unstoppable
Melissa Kirkpatrick, Speaker, Author, Coach – Find Your Own DRIVE
· Agility in Times of Change
Vanessa Mosley, Chief Impact Officer – Inspiring Service
· Framing Success: 6 Keys for Professional Fulfillment
Davis Robinson, Owner – Horizon Consulting Service
· Women in the Boardroom, Stepping Up to Lead
Florence Tandy, President/CEO – Leadership Bridges, Carol Butler, President – Goering Center for Family and Private Business and Johnna Reeder Kleymeyer, Executive VP of Performance and Growth – AssureCare LLC
· Accidental Career
Angie Taylor, President – Taylor Career Strategies
· Be Your Own CEO
Sarah Tsai, Owner/CEO – Sarah Tsai Consulting
Pricing for the fifth annual Women’s Initiative Regional Summit, sponsored by PNC is $45 for NKY Chamber members and NKYP Passport holders and $60 for future NKY Chamber members. Registration is required online in advance of the event. Each session will be recorded and available to attendees for a short time after the event. To register or for more information, click here.
Sponsors:
Title Sponsor: PNC Bank
Supporting Sponsor: St. Elizabeth Healthcare
Networking Sponsor: Cove Federal Credit Union
Closing Event Sponsor: Bartlett Wealth Management
Event Sponsors: Business Benefits Insurance Solutions and Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport
Breakout Session Sponsor: HORAN