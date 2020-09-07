NKY Black-Owned Business Town Hall, a free webinar, offered on Sept. 15; sign up here

The Covington Business Council and the Community Action Commission will present a webinar to inform small business owners and entrepreneurs of resources available to help them becom successful in small business ownership and find out the hurdles black-owned businesses face.
The NKY Black-Owned Business Town Hall will be presented Sept. 15 at 5:30-6:30 p.m. Registration closes Sept. 14.
The CAC’s Catrena Bowman-Thomas will be moderator.
Panelists are:
Brit Fitzpatrick, CEO, BlueNorth
Ella Frye, Executive Director, ECDI
Kenneth Webb, Vice President CRA Business Development Officer – Republic Bank
Tarris Horton, owner Horton’s Barbershop
Mark Willson, owner Partners in Projects.