NKY Black-Owned Business Town Hall, a free webinar, offered on Sept. 15; sign up here

Sep 7th, 2020 · 0 Comment

The Covington Business Council and the Community Action Commission will present a webinar to inform small business owners and entrepreneurs of resources available to help them becom successful in small business ownership and find out the hurdles black-owned businesses face.

The NKY Black-Owned Business Town Hall will be presented Sept. 15 at 5:30-6:30 p.m. Registration closes Sept. 14.

The CAC’s Catrena Bowman-Thomas will be moderator.

Panelists are:

Brit Fitzpatrick, CEO, BlueNorth  
Ella Frye, Executive Director, ECDI
Kenneth Webb,  Vice President CRA Business Development Officer – Republic Bank 
Tarris Horton, owner Horton’s Barbershop 
Mark Willson, owner Partners in Projects.

Register here.

 


