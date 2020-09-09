NKU’s College of Business offering a free webinar on ‘COVID Checklist to Relaunch,’ sign up for Sept. 10















Northern Kentucky University continues its support for the region’s economy with a guide for businesses to reopen during the pandemic. Presented by the Haile/US Bank College of Business, the webinar will address return-to-work challenges businesses face and the best practices for navigating them on Sept. 10.

“Although each situation is unique, there are foundational principles that can guide small and large businesses alike in adjusting their strategies and responding to community needs,” said Kathy Carnes, director of NKU’s Alternative Dispute Resolution Center.

“We strive to help our region by providing information and a network of people who can help guide and support businesses.”

The Haile/US Bank College of Business’ webinar is the latest initiative for helping jumpstart the region’s economy. The university recently launched a Family Business Relief Program, which is designed to support companies adjusting their business models and digital strategies.

The Family Business Relief Program is designed to support companies as they adjust their business models and digital strategies. NKU’s Haile/US Bank College of Business will help implement technology-based tools and services — from integrating accounting software to developing websites — at no cost, thanks to funds provided by the Drees Family Foundation.



• What: NKU’s COVID Checklist to Relaunch

• When: Sept. 10, at 11:45 a.m.

• Where: Zoom link provided upon registration



The event is free and open to all businesses, but registration is required by Sept. 9. To learn more about the webinar and to register, visit its website.