NKU Go Norse Fund announces campaign to raise money for renovation of softball locker room















Northern Kentucky University's Go Norse Fund has announced a campaign to raise money toward the renovation of the Norse softball program's locker room.

With a goal of raising $10,000, the campaign will completely transform the softball locker room for student-athletes. The new locker room will also be instrumental in ensuring long-lasting success for the program.

Renovations to the softball locker room will include rebranding of its entryway, installations of graphics in the inner locker room, locker-area enhancements, padded stools and a tribute to the donors of this campaign.

Those interested in donating can visit the project’s crowdfunding page.

From NKU Athletics Communications