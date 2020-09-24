NKU, First Financial Bank form partnership to address needs for financial literacy education















Northern Kentucky University and First Financial Bank have announced collaborative answers for increasing access to teachers’ and students’ financial literacy education.

The partnership expands NKU’s Center for Economic Education’s (CEE) training for educators to learn about teaching economics and personal finance to K-12 students. Through First Financial’s support, CEE will further enhance the program’s curriculum and deliver content in accessible formats for diverse learners. The partnership will also increase resources to assist educators. First Financial volunteers will visit classrooms and share their hands-on experience preparing for college and finance career paths.

“We’re opening up exciting possibilities by teaching the teachers. Our goal is to champion and unlock a new generation of financial success across the community,” said Dr. Abdullah Al-Bahrani, director of NKU’s Center for Economic Education. “We designed our curriculum to give students and educators a well-rounded understanding of the role of financial decision-making on individuals and how it impacts society, making it different from any other program available.”

First Financial Bank is also removing barriers beyond the classroom. As part of the partnership, the bank will pay the program’s cost for ten local educators in Northern Kentucky.

“As a community-centered bank, First Financial is proud to give back to the neighborhoods where we live and work,” said Roddell McCullough, client segment executive at First Financial Bank. “This program provides financial education and support, for teachers and students, which aligns nicely with our commitment to helping our communities take another step on their path to success. We’re honored to be part of it.”

Housed in the Haile/US Bank College of Business, CEE’s teaching financial literacy program is the only training of its kind available in the Commonwealth. CEE aligned the training with federal and state education standards to address Kentucky Legislature’s House Bill 132, which set new standards for graduating high school.

“Financial Literacy is critical to the future success of Kentucky students. It’s imperative Kentuckians develop and strengthen these skills so they will have sound financial futures and it all starts with the teacher,” Kentucky State Treasurer Allison Ball said. “I commend Northern Kentucky University for their commitment to support our educators across the Commonwealth and equip them with the resources to teach this important curriculum.”

CEE recently finished its inaugural Teaching Financial Literacy program that had more than 40 educators across Kentucky, California, Massachusetts and India. After completing the program, educators can apply to teach NKU’s financial literacy course at their high schools—allowing students to earn college credits.

For more information about the program and to apply, visit the Center for Economic Education’s website.

From Northern Kentucky University

Want more great content like this? Become a sustaining member of NKyTribune with a tax-deductible donation today and help us continue to provide accurate, up-to-date local news and information you can depend on. Click here to donate now!