NKADD, Team Shelter USA get $150,000 grant from Joanie Bernard Foundation for cat spay/neuter















The Northern Kentucky Area Development District and Team Shelter USA have been awarded at $150,000 grant from the Joanie Bernard Foundation to support cat spay/neuter throughout the district’s eight-county region.

This is the fifth year the Foundation has awarded this grant to NKADD, and during that time, more than 20,600 cats have been spayed/neutered and vaccinated against rabies.

Because of this funding, shelter intake for cats dramatically decreased and since 2017, no shelter cats were euthanized simply because there was no space for them. The NKADD salutes all of the private veterinarians, UCAN, OAR, and shelters for their participation.

The grant provides funding for free or low-cost spay or neuter for owned cats and free spay or neuter and ear-tipping for community cats, as well as rabies and FVRCP vaccinations. Residents in Boone, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Kenton, Owen, and Pendleton counties are eligible for this program.

“We are so grateful to all the Service Providers and shelters who have participated in this program. Strategic and targeted spay/neuter programs funded by the Joanie Bernard Foundation have proven once again that public/private partnerships benefit both animals and people,” states Dr. Sara Pizano with Team Shelter USA, who has worked with the Joanie Bernard Foundation developing this grant program since its inception.

In 2017, the National Association of Development Organizations presented the NKADD with an Innovation Award for the Joanie Bernard Foundation spay/neuter program.

To view the list of participating Service Providers click here.

Featured picture from the Joanie Bernard Foundation website.