Newport on the Levee to open The Exchange, short-term retail and office space (and Ripple Wine Bar)















North American Properties (NAP) has unveiled plans for The Exchange, a ground-floor artisan market with second-story office spaces that will open in the former Barnes and Noble building at Newport on the Levee.

Launching in November in time for the holiday season, The Exchange comes as part of NAP’s ongoing redevelopment of Newport on the Levee and creates opportunities for local businesses to lease flexible, short-term retail and office space, meeting the changes requested by tenants in response to recent macro business impacts.

Located next to the popular Bridgeview Box Park, The Exchange will feature an 11,000-square-foot indoor artisan market on the ground floor, complete with access to the River Walk and Plaza, and a revolving mix of 15 local makers and merchants.

The Exchange’s first round of vendors will be thoughtfully curated with holiday gift-giving in mind. Ripple Wine Bar, known for its delectable charcuterie and wine in Covington, will operate a bar in the center of the space during the holiday season. Guests can enjoy a glass of wine and cheese board at the Levee or take bottles of wine and customized charcuterie to-go for at-home entertaining.

“The Exchange creates an innovative platform for local entrepreneurs to bring their concepts to life in a vibrant mixed-use environment,” said Regan (Noppenberger) Thomas, commercial leasing representative at NAP. “As the retail industry continues to evolve, we’re confident this model of rotating concepts will create a fresh, dynamic retail experience for the community unlike anything in the region, while also creating a low barrier to entry for small businesses.”

The upstairs level of The Exchange is being transformed into modern office space with panoramic views that comes as part of a larger NAP program called Flip the Switch, a flexible, furnished, wired, move-in ready solution crafted for companies looking for workspaces with short-term lease agreements.

The Flip the Switch program has already launched in Atlanta and received great interest, especially from employers seeking to limit upfront costs and maintain optionality as they face uncertain future business projects or have postponed their real estate decisions due to the pandemic. Office suites at The Exchange will range from 4,000 to 16,000 square feet.

“New age businesses are hungry for flexible, low-commitment workspace within highly amenitized urban environments,” said Tim Perry, managing partner at NAP. “The Exchange introduces something new to the market in a format that resonates with modern users and meets the demand for move-in ready space – a demand further accelerated by the pandemic.

“The new Newport on the Levee will achieve a unique sense of ‘place’ where office workers have immediate access to everything from morning coffee to evening events, just steps away from their desks. This engaging, social environment is even more appealing now as employers look to bring their workforce out of isolation and re-establish a strong company culture.”

The Exchange is designed to connect directly with Bridgeview Box Park, via a new entrance at the market level. The building hosting The Exchange will also feature fresh exterior paint and facade improvements. NAP will soon weather-proof Bridgeview, creating an all-season environment that flows from the shipping container park to The Exchange.

Last month, NAP shared an update on the next phase of construction at the Levee, which includes renovations to the 113,000-square-foot Gallery Building, the addition of open-air communal spaces, and enhancements to increase connectivity throughout the property. A fly-through video showcasing the future of the Levee can be viewed at the website.

NAP’s COVID-response program, Better Together, continues to create a comfortable environment for the community to come together at the Levee. As part of the effort, NAP established a number of safety measures and made physical changes on property, such as the addition of artful hexagons on the ground of the Central Plaza to remind guests to keep a 6-foot distance.

To stay updated on the latest redevelopment happenings and property news, follow Newport on the Levee on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter or visit the website.