Newport Board of Education votes to allow football team to open season Friday at Bishop Brossart

By Don Owen
NKyTribune news editor
The Newport Wildcats will be on the football field Friday night — something that was in doubt until a decision by the school’s Board of Education on Wednesday.
The Newport Board of Education voted to allow the football team to open the season as scheduled with a Friday night game at Bishop Brossart. Friday is the first date of game competition for football permitted by the KHSAA.
The season was pushed back several weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m just excited for our kids to have some sense of normalcy,” Newport head coach Joe Wynn said after learning of the board’s approval to play. “They have been working hard and preparing for a game without any guarantee and a lot of rumors. They’ve done a great job of controlling what they control — their attitude, effort, and attendance.
“Our (athletic director), Mr. (Robert) Haire, put together a great return to sports plan to keep our athletes and their families healthy. Our kids have sacrificed and adjusted to every thing we ask of them. My coaching staff and I are happy to see their hard work pay off and can’t wait for Friday night.”
Newport posted an 8-4 record last year and advanced to the second round of the Class 2A playoffs. The Wildcats must replace graduated starting quarterback Kaleal Davis, who passed for 1,186 yards and rushed for another 932 yards last season. Davis also accounted for 25 touchdowns (12 passing, 13 rushing).
Newport posted a 38-6 win over Brossart a year ago as Davis rushed for three touchdowns. Brossart finished with a 7-5 record last season.
Contact Don Owen at don@nkytrib.com and follow him on Twitter at @dontribunesport