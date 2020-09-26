NewCath edges Newport, 17-14, to extend long winning streak in crosstown football rivalry















By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Newport Central Catholic extended its winning streak in the crosstown football rivalry against Newport to 23 games on Friday, but the victory didn’t come easily for the Thoroughbreds.

After taking a 17-7 halftime lead, NewCath wasn’t able to score in the second half and relied on its defense to come away with a 17-14 win in the annual game for the Newport Firefighters Bell.

It was the closest final score in the last 23 games between the two teams. NewCath (3-0) won 20 of the previous 22 meetings by double-digit margins, including two playoff games. The last time Newport (1-2) carried off the traveling trophy was 1999.

Newport took a 7-0 lead in Friday’s game on a 6-yard run by junior quarterback Ethan Jefferson and extra-point kick by Julian Maxwell with 8:25 remaining in the first quarter.

In the final seconds of that quarter, however, NewCath blocked a punt and senior safety Justin Schneider returned the ball to the end zone. Sam Lavin’s extra point kick tied the score.

The Thoroughbreds then opened up a 17-7 lead in the second quarter on a 4-yard touchdown run by senior quarterback Malaki Herndon and a 37-yard field goal by Lavin.

NewCath’s offense picked up most of its 175 total yards in the first half with 147 coming on the ground. But the Thoroughbreds weren’t able to sustain a scoring drive in the second half and that opened the door for the Wildcats.

With less than five minutes left in the third quarter, Newport senior running back James Martin found his way into the end zone on a 4-yard run and Maxwell converted the extra-point kick to make it 17-14.

But neither team was able to score in the fourth quarter and NewCath escaped with another win in the long-standing rivalry.

Newport finished with 112 yards in total offense and turned the ball over three times on fumbles. Jefferson completed 7 of 11 passes for 55 yards and Martin rushed for 46 yards on 17 carries.

NewCath’s offensive leader was Herndon, who rushed for 50 yards on 10 carries and completed 11 of 20 passes for 28 yards with two interceptions.

Buddy Atkins also had a good game for the Thoroughbreds. He rushed for 53 yards on four carries, caught three passes for 12 yards and his two punts totaled 75 yards for a 37.5 average.

NEWCATH 7 10 0 0 — 17

NEWPORT 7 0 7 0 — 14

N – Jefferson 6 run (Maxwell kick)

NCC – Schneider blocked punt return (Lavin kick)

NCC – Herndon 4 run (Lavin kick)

NCC – Lavin 37 FG

N – Martin 3 run (Maxwell kick)

RECORDS: NewCath 3-0, Newport 1-2.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

Newport Central Catholic 17, Newport 14

Beechwood 35, Ryle 14

Covington Catholic 41, Cooper 0

Boyle County 46, Highlands 7

Conner 40, Boone County 0

Dixie Heights 26, Madison Central 14

Brossart 35, Bellevue 7

Johnson Central 47, Simon Kenton 17

Lloyd 54, Bellevue 0

Oldham County 17, Campbell County 14

Walton-Verona 34, Gallatin County 8

Loveland (Ohio) 48, Holmes 14

Nicholas County 38, Ludlow 16

Rowan County 53, Scott 30

Dayton 30, Bracken County 8