Martin Luther King Jr. State Commission seeks nominations, submissions for 2020 MLK Awards















The Martin Luther King Jr. State Commission is seeking nominations for the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Awards.

Nominations are sought for the 2020 Leadership Award as well as submissions from students displaying artistic expression in essays, visual artwork and poems.

The Leadership Award recognizes community leaders whose actions demonstrate distinguished service in promoting Dr. King’s ideals to further the goals of diversity and justice for all. The student awards encourage youth throughout the commonwealth to express themselves creatively by reflecting on this year’s theme, “How would Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. inspire the nation if he were alive today?”

The art contest is open to kindergarten through 12th-grade students, the poetry contest is open to sixth through 12th-grade students, and the essay contest is open to fourth through 12th-grade students. All entries must be submitted online by Oct. 20.

Leadership Award and student first-place contest winners will receive a personalized plaque. Second and third-place contest winners will receive a personalized certificate. First, second and third-place contest winners will be selected from elementary, middle and high school levels.

The awards are sponsored by the commission and the Kentucky Heritage Council/State Historic Preservation Office. Awards will be presented at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Annual Celebration in January 2021. Due to COVID-19, this event may be virtual.

For questions, contact Tressa Brown, KHC African American Heritage coordinator, at (502) 892-3607 or email MLK.Commission@yahoo.com. Use the following Google links to access entry forms:

–Student Visual Art Contest

–Student Poetry Contest

–Student Essay Contest

–Leadership Award

From Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet