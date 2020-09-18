Ludlow Theater, Bircus Brewing present Ok-TUBA-fest through weekend — special beer, music, circus















The Ludlow Theatre and Bircus Brewing Co. are presenting Ok-TUBA-fest! through Sunday.

Ok-TUBA-fest is a unique celebration in Greater Cincinnati! A celebration of German Bier, Tuba music and circus. Live music from America’s premier Euro party band, PROST, The Nasty Nati Brass Band, The Zinzinnati Bier Band and others. German food provided by Mick Noll and Tuba Baking Company.

Bircus Brewing brewed a special Ok-TUBA-fest beer specifically for this event. As usual, circus performances from the Circus Mojo troupe will be included throughout the evening.

“We are delighted to prepare authentic German Fare just like my Dad did for Mainstrasse’s Oktoberfest of years past. Come celebrate this tradition in a new way”.

– Ludwig Noll, Mick Noll’s Catering

Circus connections between Germany and the USA run deep. The iconic Rhoenrad or German Wheel will roll on Saturday, coached by Eight-time World Champion Wolfgang Bientzle. We continue to celebrate Circus Mojo’s collaborations with the Goethe Institute’s: Wunderbar Together, a year of German and American Friendship.

“Prost is THE Euro-American Party Band. Renowned nationally for their variety and unique adaptations of music, from modern and traditional German to Rock, Country, Swing, and Funk, Prost brings a party for everyone and every occasion!”

– Mike Duncan Band Manager for PROST

Space is limited to 100 of the normal capacity of 384 for social distance/safety so reserve your seats now.

Masks will be required for entry and when moving about and temperatures will be taken at the door.