Looking for some family fun this weekend? Join the special performances at Circus Mojo















The hardworking troupe at Circus Mojo and Bircus Brewing Co. are pleased to present a series of live Labor Day weekend circus performances through Monday, Sept 7th.

Celebrate Labor Day weekend with socially distant circus, burgers, corn dogs, cotton candy, popcorn and more! We are offering 3 p.m. family matinee shows that includes a socially distant circus workshop where families can learn balance skills, juggling, and spinning plates.

Shows will also be performed on the hour, beginning at 7 p.m. with fire and light shows at 9 and 10 p.m. Space is limited to 100 of our normal capacity of 384 for safety; masks are required, and temperatures will be taken at the door.

On the Federal Historic Registry and located in the “Best up and Coming Housing Market in America” by Massachusetts-based Insurify, The Ludlow Theatre co-owner Paul Hallinan Miller states, “One Day soon I hope the artists who’ve helped us create a thriving community will have a chance to buy a home here in Ludlow.”

Founded in 2009 by former Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey clown Paul Miller, Circus Mojo engages people of all ages and abilities, performing in hospitals, boardrooms, workshops, and other events. With three focus areas – entertainment, education and community development – its programs and performances are designed to unlock talent, confidence, drive and spirit.

Who: Circus Mojo, The Social Circus Foundation & Bircus Brewing Co.

What : Circus Shows and Workshops

When: now through Monday, Sep 7th

Where: The Ludlow Theatre 322 Elm Street Ludlow, Ky 41016

How: Tickets can be purchased at www.bircus.com via Eventbrite