League of Women Voters to form NKY chapter led by Becky Smith Jones, Jane Page-Steiner















The League of Women Voters of Kentucky announces the formation of a local league in the Northern Kentucky region.

The League of Women Voters of Northern Kentucky joins the more than 700 local leagues throughout the country, including five in Kentucky: Bell County, Hopkinsville, Lexington, Louisville, and Murray.

The League of Women Voters is a non-partisan organization that grew out of the 70-year plus suffrage movement and subsequent ratification of the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote in 1920. The League’s mission is to inform citizens and promote their participation in our democracy through informed and active engagement.

The League’s priorities include registering and educating voters, fighting voter suppression, reducing the influence of big money in politics, and promoting transparent redistricting processes that end partisan gerrymandering of legislative districts.

The Northern Kentucky league is finalizing its organization under the leadership of Becky Smith Jones of Fort Wright and Jane Page-Steiner of Covington.

Smith Jones is a lifelong Kenton County resident who was raised in Ludlow and is a graduate of Morehead State University and Xavier University. She owns Smith Jones Consulting, LLC and serves on the Board of The Victorian at Riverside, a personal-care residence for senior women in Covington.





Page-Steiner is President of JPS Nonprofit Strategies, owner and publisher of The Greater Cincinnati Nonprofit News, and a member of the Covington Business Council.



The Northern Kentucky league is actively seeking members who support the mission of the League of Women Voters. An immediate priority, undertaken in collaboration with LWVKY and the Greater Cincinnati Voter Collaborative, is to provide voters with information about regional candidates in the November general election.

The League reminds voters to visit Kentucky’s voter information portal (govoteky.com) as soon as possible to do the following:

• Register to vote or update registration before the Oct. 5, 4:00 p.m. deadline.

• Request an absentee ballot (if needed) as early as possible! A ballot request must be received by Oct. 9.

For more details about voting in the November General Election go to VOTE411.org.

To join or learn more about the League of Women Voters of Northern Kentucky, contact Becky Smith Jones at 859-802-7047 or lwvnky@gmail.com.