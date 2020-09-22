A nonprofit publication of the Kentucky Center for Public Service Journalism

Lane closures, rolling roadblocks scheduled along I-71/75 highway in Boone County this week

Sep 22nd, 2020 · 0 Comment

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 6 Office has released an update of upcoming traffic impacts and lane closures during nighttime hours.

The I-71/75 Merging Lanes and Pavement Rehab Project has the following scheduled:

Monday, Sept. 21 – Tuesday, Sept. 22, weather permitting:
Beginning at 7 p.m., the left lane of I-71/75 northbound will be closed from Mt. Zion Rd. (KY 536) to US 42.

In addition, the left lane of I-71/75 southbound will be closed from US 42 to Mt. Zion Rd. (KY 536).

Both lanes of travel will be open by 7 a.m., Tuesday morning.

Tuesday, Sept. 22 – Thursday, Sept. 24, weather permitting:
Beginning at 7 p.m., Tuesday and Wednesday nights, the left lane of I-71/75 northbound will be closed from Mt. Zion Rd. (KY 536) to US 42, and the right lane of I-71/75 southbound will be closed from US 42 to Mt. Zion Rd. (KY 536). Both lanes will reopen by 7 a.m., the following morning.

In addition, overhead sign installation will require rolling roadblocks on I-71/75 southbound Tuesday and Wednesday nights. Significant delays are likely, and drivers should seek alternate routes when possible.

Beginning at 10 p.m., law enforcement will be in place on I-71/75 southbound at the Mt. Zion Rd. (KY 536) exit and will begin holding traffic in 15-minute increments.

The 15-minute rolling roadblocks will continue intermittently throughout the night. Three lanes of travel will be open by 5 a.m., the following morning. All lanes of travel will be open by 7 a.m.

From Kentucky Transportation Cabinet


Related Posts

Leave a Comment

© 2016 Kentucky Center for Public Service Journalism. All rights reserved.