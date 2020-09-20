Kentucky Transportation Cabinet updates possible delays for I-71/75 in Kenton County this week















The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has announced the following conditions and/or operations that are being reported for highways in District 6 in Northern Kentucky.

Motorists should be aware of possible delays or lane closures on the following projects:

KENTON COUNTY

I-71/75 Southbound/Northbound (186.7 – 190.7 mile-marker) – A pavement improvement project is in progress on a 4-mile area in the Cut-in-the-Hill area between the Fort Mitchell-Dixie Highway area and MLK/12th Street (Exit 191) in Covington (186.7-190.7 mileposts).

I-71/75 northbound:

The left lane of I-71/75 northbound between Buttermilk Pk. and Kyles Ln. is closed. Traffic is using the existing right two lanes. From Kyles Ln. to the Brent Spence Bridge, the travel lanes are shifted to the left and traffic is using the inside shoulder and left lane.

Sunday, Sept. 20 – Monday, Sept. 21, weather permitting:

Beginning at 10 p.m., Sunday night, traffic on I-71/75 northbound will be reduced to a single lane from Buttermilk Pk. to Kyles Ln. so that crews can set the next pattern of traffic for ongoing safety improvements throughout this section of the project. Two lanes of travel will be open by 5 a.m., Monday morning.

Once the new traffic pattern is set, traffic will use the right two lanes of travel through the project area. This traffic pattern is expected to be in place for approximately one week.

Trucks are encouraged to use the right lane; local traffic is encouraged to use the left lane.

Monday, Sept. 21 – Sunday, Sept. 27, weather permitting:

At 10 p.m., each night, an additional lane closure is possible, and traffic could be reduced to a single lane.

By 5 a.m., the following morning, the lane will reopen, and two lanes of travel will be in place throughout the project area.

It is likely that crews will not work continuously in the same area during this time frame but will move throughout the project area to complete work.

Please be aware of crews and equipment moving in and out of the construction zone, reduce your speed, eliminate distractions, and when possible, seek an alternate route to avoid delays.

