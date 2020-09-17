Kentucky Chamber gives MVP Awards to Reps. Adam Koenig, Kim Moser, and Sal Santoro















Representatives Adam Koenig, Kim Moser and Sal Santoro were presented the Chamber MVP Award by Kentucky Chamber Vice President of Public Affairs Kate Shanks. The three Northern Kentucky legislators are among a select group who “went to bat” for Kentucky business during the 2020 Kentucky General Assembly.



“During this legislative session and throughout their time in office, these legislators have shown strong leadership to help move our state forward,” said Shanks. “Representatives Koenig, Moser and Santoro are dedicated to addressing the key issues facing Kentucky’s business community.”

Representative Adam Koenig sponsored legislation to legalize wagering on sporting events and generate revenue for Kentucky’s woefully underfunded pension systems. He also sponsored the direct-to-consumer alcohol shipping bill supported by the bourbon and craft beer and wine industries.



Representative Kim Moser carried the tobacco 21 legislation in the House and was involved with developing and passing the COVID-19 response bill that made many changes to help businesses responding to the pandemic including providing liability protections for health care workers and personal protective equipment manufacturers.



Representative Sal Santoro continued to champion transportation infrastructure investment during the session and sponsored legislation to increase infrastructure investment, which is a critical need in Kentucky.



In addition to monitoring the progress of bills that create a better business climate and advance the Commonwealth, the Chamber tracks how each legislator votes on these bills. The Chamber’s MVP award recipients displayed more than just a business-friendly voting record, but also went out of their way, and at times across party lines, to support or oppose an issue critical to the business climate in Kentucky.



Learn more about business issues during the 2020 Kentucky General Assembly in the Kentucky Chamber’s “Results for Business” publication.