Kenton County Clerk Gabrielle Summe warns that grace period on vehicle registration ends Oct. 6















As of September 15, there are over 14,000 vehicle registrations in Kenton County that are unpaid beyond their original expiration date, Kenton County Clerk Gabrielle Summe says.

The data released by the Kentucky Division of Motor Vehicle Licensing reported the following information for expired registrations:

Time is running out for those vehicle owners to pay their registration and taxes without incurring a penalty.

Earlier this year, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet granted a grace period for all vehicle registrations, vessel registrations and disabled parking placards to ease the burden on those adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This grace period allowed for registration to be renewed without penalties through the close of business on Oct. 6, 2020.

Beginning Oct. 7, any unpaid registration or placard due at the end of September or earlier will be considered past due and a penalty will be added for the entire overdue period. For example – a registration due at the end of March will have seven months of penalties added to the original bill.

Car registrations can be renewed online, by dropping it off in the drop box at 1840 Simon Kenton Way, Covington or in-person at Kenton County Clerk’s office at 1840 Simon Kenton Way, Covington from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Vehicle owners should contact the county clerk in their county. Click here for that information.

To renew a vehicle registration, be sure to bring:

• Photo identification.

• Kentucky certificate of registration.

• Current original proof of Kentucky insurance effective date within 45 days of the date you renew your registration.

• Money for fees and applicable taxes in the form of cash, check or debit or credit card. There is an additional fee to use a debit or credit card.

Boats can’t be renewed online but can be renewed in-person at county clerk offices or through the mail.

Disabled parking placards must be renewed in-person.

Kenton County Clerk