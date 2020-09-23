Kenton County Clerk Gabrielle Summe offers ‘How to Vote’ information — including polling places















Staff report

As county clerks across Kentucky prepare for the November 3 general election, they are building on the experience of the primary election and lessons learned, and the Governor and Secretary of State have worked with the clerks and the Election board to provide safe options for all voters.

There are three options to vote:

By mail — request an absentee ballot until October 9 at govoteky.com or call 859.392.1620 and return it by mail or at drop boxes at the Kenton County Government Center in Covington (outside or inside) or at the Independence Courthouse (back of building) or at the Independence Senior Center (inside, starting October 13). Follow instructions on the ballot carefully.

Early voting — in-person voting starts October 13 and will continue through November 2. Voting places in Kenton County will be the Kenton County Government Center in Covington (1840 Simon Kenton Way) and the Independence Senior Center at 2001 Jackwoods Parkway in Independence. These sites will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 4 pm. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays October 17, 24, and 31.

Election Day, Nov. 3 — in-person voting at the polling places included here. They can be seen online here. There are 23 in-person polling places for the general election. normally there are 105 precincts in 50 locations, but Summe said, those 50 locations have been reduced to 23 because of the demand on voting equipment required for early voting. There will be a clerk station and poll workers who will direct traffic according to CDC guidelines. The facilities will be cleaned throughout the day.

Kenton County’s supercenter — a place where anyone can vote in person regardless of precinct — is the Kenton County Government Center in Covington.

Do not — DO NOT — try to vote twice. That is unlawful.

Kenton County has 57 distinct ballots. The ballot will include the following races and two constitutional amendments:



U.S. President

U.S. Senator

U.S. Representative to Congress

State Senators

State Representatives

Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisors

Mayor, City of Covington

All City Councils and Commissioners

School Boards Members:

Kenton County School Board Division 1, Division 2 & Division 5

Beachwood Independent

Covington Independent

Erlanger-Elsmere Independent

Unexpired term for Erlanger-Elsmere Independent

Ludlow Independent

Unexpired term for Ludlow Independent

Summe estimates an 80% turnout, meaning over 110,000 ballots will be cast. As of early September, over 7200 voters have requested absentee ballots.

Sample ballots are not yet available but will be posted at govoteky.com.

Here are your polling places:

Look for details on Boone County and Campbell County voting to come at the NKyTribune.