Joe Durrett to run ‘Boston Marathon’ on Thomas More’s campus — 26.2 miles — on Monday morning















Joe Durrett, president of the Thomas More Alumni Association Board of Directors, will be running this year’s Boston Marathon — on Thomas More’s campus.

The 124th Boston Marathon will be held virtually so Durrett will be running 26.2 miles (105 laps) on the campus, cheered on by his family, Thomas More employees and students on Monday, starting at 7 a.m.

“Sometimes life gives you lemons and you just have to make leonade and find the best of the situation,” Durrett said.

He’ll be on the track in Griffin Plaza.

Durrett earned degrees in history and an MBA from Thomas More in 2005 and 2008. He is a consumer lending product manager at First Financial Bank.