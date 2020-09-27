Greenwell nets two goals, Notre Dame extends win streak to four with 4-0 victory over Conner















NKyTribune staff

Ellie Greenwell scored a pair of goals on Saturday to lead the Notre Dame Academy girls soccer team to a 4-0 win over Conner.

Lauren Carothers and Natalie Schuh each added a goal for Notre Dame, which improved to 7-2. The Pandas, who extended their winning streak to four, have outscored their opponents by a 32-3 margin this season.

Kate Moore and Sarah Witt combined for the shutout. Moore collected two saves for the Pandas. Both of Notre Dame’s losses this season have come against Highlands.

Conner, which entered the contest having won five straight, dropped to 5-3 this season. It marked the first time this fall that the Cougars have been shut out.

Carothers now has a team-leading seven goals this season. Iris Schuh picked up an assist against Conner and leads the Pandas with five assists this fall.

Notre Dame plays host to St. Ursula at 5:30 p.m. Monday. Conner is scheduled to meet Cooper at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday in Hebron.