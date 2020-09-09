Governor reports 273 new cases, one death, stresses under-reporting; urges Mask Up, Kentucky















As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, Gov. Andy Beshear said there were at least 53,319 coronavirus cases in Kentucky, 273 of which were newly reported. Forty-seven of the new cases were from children ages 18 and younger.

Boone County reported three cases and Kenton County one. None were reported from Campbell County.

“Because of labs being closed for the holiday, we should anticipate having large numbers for cases and deaths during the next few days,” the Governor said.

Beshear reported one new death Tuesday, raising the total to 997 Kentuckians lost to the virus. The death reported Tuesday was a 79-year-old man from Lewis County.

“Let’s just remember that as we approach 1,000 deaths related to COVID-19 that these are real people that we love and we care about,” the Governor said. “They are not just numbers, or statistics to use in arguments about if the virus is real or not.”

As of Tuesday, there have been at least 929,212 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. The positivity rate currently stands at 3.91 percent. At least 10,665 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

For additional information, including up-to-date lists of positive cases and deaths, as well as breakdowns of coronavirus infections by county, race and ethnicity, click here.

Voting

The Governor again encouraged all Kentuckians to make a plan to vote, either by mail, in person during early voting or in person on Election Day.

“Remember you have more ways to vote than ever before,” said Beshear. “If you’re concerned about COVID-19, you can go online right now to request an absentee ballot at GoVoteKy.com.”

Mask Up Kentucky

Beshear also stressed the continued importance of everyone wearing face coverings, calling it the single most important thing all of us can do to fight COVID-19.

“This is our greatest and most important tool for getting back to everything we want to do,” the Governor said. “Do the right thing: Mask up.”

He also encouraged Kentuckians to spread the word on social media using #MaskUpKY and #MaskUpKentucky hashtags.