Governor appoints Ken Perry to Northern Kentucky University Board of Regents, replacing Terry Mann















Gov. Andy Beshear has appointed Ken Perry as a member of the Northern Kentucky University Board of Regents.

Ken Perry of Bellevue is the owner of Ken Perry Realty.

He replaces Terry Mann, whose term has expired.

Perry will serve for a term expiring June 30, 2026.

Perry has operated his real estate firm since 2002 and has been in the industry for over two decades. He has served two consecutive terms as Commissioner of the Kentucky Real Estate Commission, 2005-2013. He focuses on site development and the development of multi-tenant properties.

His office is located in Cold Spring.