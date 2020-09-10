Governor appoints Dale Losey of Chavez Properties to vacancy on the Kenton County Airport Board governing CVG















Dale Losey, Chief Financial Officer for Chavez Properties, has been appointed by Gov. Andy Beshear to the Kenton County Airport Board, operator of the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG).

















The Airport Board oversees the operation of the airport with critical focus on ensuring that CVG remains a first-class facility for the traveling public and an economic catalyst for the entire region.Losey, a native Northern Kentuckian, has been with Chavez Properties for 25 years, overseeing tax planning, financial reporting, accounting, human resources, risk management and auditing for the family-owned business headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. An investment company with a national footprint that includes near-airport and urban parking facilities as well as industrial, office, and retail properties, Chavez Properties owns more than 20 million square feet of land surrounding some of the nation’s busiest airports.“I’m honored to have been appointed by the Governor to fill this important role,” Losey said. “In addition to being a native Northern Kentuckian and avid user of our international airport, I look forward to bringing nearly three decades of experience working with more than a dozen airports, understanding the logistics, intermodal transportation and other non-aeronautical revenue opportunities that are critical to the successful management of a billion-dollar regional infrastructure asset.“A healthy airport is essential to having a thriving and vibrant community,” Losey added. “I’m excited to work alongside airport administration and the business leaders on the Airport Board to advance CVG’s goals in creating jobs, generating revenue, attracting businesses and fueling our region’s economic growth.”Losey’s term will run through July 1, 2024.