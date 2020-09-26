Beshear reports 930 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths — ‘We have to fight back,’ he says















Gov. Andy Beshear on Friday reported 930 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths, bringing the state’s totals to 65,066 cases and 1,149 deaths.

One hundred thirty-one of the newly reported cases were from children age 18 and younger, 23 of which were ages 5 and under. The youngest was only 2 months old.

There were 15 cases in Kenton County, 13 in Campbell County and nine in Boone County.

“Today’s COVID report is far too many cases and unfortunately far too many people who we’ve lost,” said Beshear. “This virus has come for us. We have to fight back. We cannot continue to have days where we have 900-plus cases. Please put on your mask. Please engage in social distancing. The lives and the health of the Kentuckians around us depend on it.”

The deaths reported Friday include an 86-year-old woman from Campbell County; an 85-year-old woman from Fayette County; an 86-year-old man from Fulton County; a 68-year-old woman from Grayson County; a 94-year-old woman and a 92-year-old man from Jefferson County; a 78-year-old man from Madison County; a 79-year-old man from Marshall County; a 74-year-old woman from McCracken County; and two women, ages 62 and 96, and a 73-year-old man from Warren County.

“I’m asking you to do your part as a member of Team Kentucky and your patriotic duty as an American,” said Beshear.

As of Friday, there have been at least 1,321,987 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. The positivity rate was 4.48 percent, and at least 11,677 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

For additional information, including up-to-date lists of positive cases and deaths, as well as breakdowns of coronavirus infections by county, race and ethnicity, click here.