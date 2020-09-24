Beshear reports 796 COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths; addresses report on shooting of Breonna Taylor















Gov. Andy Beshear on Wednesday reported 796 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths, bringing the state’s totals to 63,517 cases and 1,134 deaths. One hundred and eleven of the newly reported cases were from children ages 18 and younger, 24 of whom were ages 5 and under. The youngest were two 2-month-old babies.

Kenton County reported 16 cases, Boone County 114 and Campbell County nine.

The deaths reported Wednesday include a 99-year-old woman from Christian County; a 50-year-old man and two women, ages 81 and 84, from Jefferson County; and an 83-year-old man from Marshall County.

“Let’s make sure we prevent more tragic losses,” Beshear said. “I want for us to build a better world.”

As of Wednesday, there have been at least 1,291,548 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. The positivity rate was 4.59 percent, and at least 11,480 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

For additional information, including up-to-date lists of positive cases and deaths, as well as breakdowns of coronavirus infections by county, race, and ethnicity, click here.

Breonna Taylor grand jury

The Governor also was joined Wednesday by state Rep. Charles Booker and J. Michael Brown, secretary of the Governor’s executive cabinet, to respond to questions about the grand jury report into the shooting death of Breonna Taylor in Louisville.

The Governor acknowledged that he could not control the decision made but did call for more information to be released and committed to listening, hearing, and doing more.

“I am committed to building a more just and equitable Commonwealth for our people, and in honor of Breonna Taylor and her family,” Beshear said. “My prayer is we can work together to achieve a better world, that I can continue to listen, hear and have the courage to do what’s necessary to create justice and move forward, and that all of us – all of us – can come together to move closer to the world Breonna calls us to create.”

(Editor’s note: The grand jury returned an indictment for wanton endangerment against the now-former police officer who fired the shots that killed Breonna Taylor in her apartment and dismissed charges against the other officers. See the NKyTribune story in NEWS today.)

To view the full briefing, click here.

“What I’d ask is that everybody, including those who may march today or go into their house of worship, please wear a mask,” the Governor said. “I know you will. This is so important.”