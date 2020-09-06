Gov. Beshear reports 790 cases, six deaths as state battles ‘inequities, injustice and a global pandemic’















Gov. Andy Beshear on Saturday reported 790 new COVID cases and six deaths, bringing the state’s totals to 52,464 cases and 993 deaths. Ninety-eight of the new cases were cahildren 18 and under, which includes 12 age 5 and under. The youngest is just three months old.

There were 15 cases in Kenton County, 12 in Boone County and 5 in Campbell County

“This Derby day is very different for many reasons,” said Beshear. “Kentuckians are battling inequities, injustice and a global health pandemic brought on by COVID-19. For those who make your voice heard today, we are continuing to listen. For Kentuckians gathering today or over the holiday weekend, I ask you to please do so safely.”

The deaths reported Saturday include a 77-year-old man from Bell County; a 67-year-old man from Madison County; a 68-year-old woman from Marion County; a 72-year-old man from Nelson County; an 80-year-old man from Scott County; and a 59-year-old man from Todd County.

As of Saturday, at least 930,374 tests had been administered. The COVID-19 testing positive rate, based on a seven-day rolling average, taking into account total positive tests reported by laboratories divided by total tests reported by labs, stood at 4.22%. The number of Kentuckians who are known to have recovered was at least 10,613.

“Now that the weekend is here, it is critical that Kentuckians take the steps necessary to slow the spread of COVID-19,” Beshear said. “While our positivity rate is lower at 4.22%, we still have nearly 800 new cases. We need everyone to keep gatherings to less than 10 people, wash your hands frequently, social distance and wear a mask.”

