Beshear reports 536 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths with reporting low; wear mask and follow guidelines















Gov. Andy Beshear on Sunday reported 536 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths, bringing the state’s totals to 56,945 cases and 1,060 deaths. Eighty-seven were children 18 and under, of which 24 were ages 5 and under. The youngest was a 1-month-old from Barren County.

Kenton County reported 13 cases, Boone County 11 and Campbell County seven.

“We’ve seen some troubling increases in the number of positive coronavirus cases across our Commonwealth in recent weeks,” the Governor said. “Let’s remember that we’re not powerless in this fight. We wash our hands often and properly. We can keep our gatherings small and make sure we maintain a safe social distance. We can avoid traveling to hotspots. But most of all, we can wear a mask. It’s the best advice from the nation’s top experts and how we protect those we love during this pandemic.

“Our case numbers often dip during the weekend as not all labs are reporting. We can expect higher counts during the week, but the real work we have is to get these numbers to begin really going down.”

The deaths reported Sunday include a 96-year-old man from Fayette County; a 76-year-old woman from Taylor County; and a 58-year-old man from Warren County.

“These are three of our fellow Kentuckians we’ve lost, and it hurts just as much for their friends, their families and their communities as any that have come before or will be announced in the future,” the Governor said. “Light up your homes and businesses green tonight to let them know they are not alone in their grief.”

As of Sunday, there have been at least 990,957 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. The positivity rate currently stands at 4.14 percent. At least 10,905 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

Due to limited reporting on Sundays, some information will be delayed until Monday.