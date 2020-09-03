Beshear delivers ‘tough report all around’ — 816 COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths; talks state parks, voting















Gov. Andy Beshear on Wednesday reported 816 COVID-19 cases and 18 deaths, bringing the state’s totals to 49,991 cases and 966 deaths. The case count includes 116 children 18 and under. The youngest was 2 months old.

There were 35 cases in Kenton County, 15 in Boone County and four in Campbell County.

“Today we have a tough report all the way around,” the Governor said. “Thirty-six deaths in the last three days. That’s what happens when we have the number of cases that we currently have in Kentucky. Let’s make sure that we’re doing better and working even harder.”

The deaths reported Wednesday include an 82-year-old man from Ballard County; a 79-year-old woman from Bell County; a 67-year-old man and a 91-year-old woman from Casey County; an 87-year-old woman from Christian County; two women, ages 65 and 79, from Fayette County; a 97-year-old woman from Lincoln County; a 77-year-old man from Martin County; a 43-year-old man from Oldham County; a 91-year-old woman from Perry County; four women, ages 62, 78, 78 and 81, and an 83-year-old man from Todd County; and two women, ages 96 and 99, from Warren County.

“It’s very rare that I have to read 18 of those that we’ve lost in one day,” said Beshear. “These families are going to need our help. If you know them personally, give them a call and lend a hand. Put out that green light. This loss is all over the Commonwealth, so no matter where you are, somebody may need to see that you care.”

‘The Fast 4 at 4’

Beshear highlighted a variety of issues of importance to Kentuckians and the Commonwealth.

• Beshear spoke about five Kentucky State Parks that were recognized as part of Kentucky Living magazine’s “Best in Kentucky” awards.

“We’ve always known we had an amazing state parks system, but as we’ve asked people not to travel outside of Kentucky, what they’ve done is rediscover what gems we have,” the Governor said. “They are truly special places, and I think we will see Kentuckians visiting more and more. I can’t wait until we have gotten past COVID and have people from all over seeing the best of what we offer.”

The winners are: Dale Hollow Lake State Resort Park in Burkesville was awarded first place for golf courses; Green River Lake State Park in Campbellsville was first place winner for camping spots; My Old Kentucky Home State Park in Bardstown is a new inductee into the Best in Kentucky Hall of Fame after being voted the number one in the designation of historical landmark/museum site for three consecutive years. The park also received a second place award this year for best historic site; John James Audubon State Park in Henderson received second place for museum and third place for adventure; and Cumberland Falls State Resort Park near Corbin received second place for day trips.

• Beshear continues to encourage all Kentuckians to make a plan to vote, either by mail, in person during early voting or in person on Election Day.

“Remember you have more ways to vote than ever before,” said Beshear. “If you’re concerned about COVID-19, you can go online right now to request an absentee ballot at GoVoteKy.com.”

• Beshear announced grant funding for four projects in Eastern Kentucky for utility improvements, economic development and tourism advancements that will create economic opportunities in the region.

“We are making critical investments to make sure that we are not just competitive, but a leader as we come out of COVID-19,” said Beshear. “We only succeed as a state if we all succeed.”

The grant funding is through the Department for Local Government. Those receiving funds, from the Appalachian Regional Commission and Tennessee Valley Authority’s Regional Development Agency Assistance Program, are Breathitt, Knott, Perry and Wayne counties and the City of Hindman.

• Beshear offered a preview of some announcements planned for tomorrow.

“We have additional announcements tomorrow for Eastern Kentucky, announcements that we are really excited about,” the Governor said.

Information about the additional grants to Eastern Kentucky will be detailed during Thursday’s news conference at 11 a.m. EDT in the Capitol rotunda.