Gateway CTC Foundation gets one of four Impact 100 grants to support the Food for Thought Pantry















The Gateway Community & Technical College Foundation was one of four 2020 Impact 100 Grant Recipients valued at $100,000 each. The funds will support Gateway’s Food for Thought Pantry.

“The Impact 100 process is incredibly competitive, over 300 Letters of Intent are typically submitted,” said Adrijana Kowatsch, Gateway Vice President of Development and External Relations. “To receive their support is a terrific honor and a voice of confidence in the work we do in the region. To say that we are elated at their support is an understatement.”

Support from this grant will help expand Gateway’s Food for Thought to all three of Gateway’s campus. Funding will help purchase cold storage, shelving, supplies and personnel for the pantry.

“At Gateway, we are committed to removing barriers for our students, many of whom balance family obligations with full and part-time employment,” said Dr. Fernando Figueroa, Gateway President. “Food security is critically important with over 80 percent of our students coming from low to moderate-income families. This grant will help remove this barrier standing in the way of our students’ success.”

Impact 100 Foundation originated in 2001 in Cincinnati with the notion that least 100 women members would each contribute $1,000. These funds would be pooled and fully donated as transformation grants of no less than $100,000 to nonprofit organizations serving Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky, and Eastern Indiana.

This year they awarded four grants of $100,000. Other recipients of Impact 100 grants include Women Helping Women, New Life Furniture Bank, and Changing Gears.

To learn more about Gateway’s Food for Thought Pantry, visit gateway.kctcs.edu/pantry.

More information about Impact 100, their process and mission can be found at impact100.org.

Gateway Community & Technical College